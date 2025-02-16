Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 1,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Benchmark raised their price objective on ESCO Technologies from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

ESCO Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ESE opened at $160.86 on Friday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.11 and a 1 year high of $167.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.77 and a 200-day moving average of $131.38.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.34. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 10.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 7.51%.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

