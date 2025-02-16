Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.66 Million Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 537.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,170,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,756,000 after buying an additional 2,672,821 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2,193.9% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 518,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,613,000 after buying an additional 495,898 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 12,953.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 448,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,312,000 after buying an additional 445,207 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 88.2% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 626,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,770,000 after buying an additional 293,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 10,432.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 242,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 240,261 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on IRM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BNP Paribas raised Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Iron Mountain from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,872 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.99, for a total value of $1,793,377.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 8,263 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total value of $863,400.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,012.46. The trade was a 38.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,391 shares of company stock worth $16,805,912. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $95.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 264.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $67.09 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 44,660.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.785 dividend. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 794.47%.

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.