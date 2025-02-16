Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 0.6% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 24.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 2.2% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $134.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.14.

Hamilton Lane Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $156.19 on Friday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12 month low of $103.42 and a 12 month high of $203.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.92 and its 200-day moving average is $163.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The business had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Hamilton Lane’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.16%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

