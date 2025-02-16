Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Crocs by 11,200.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 226 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 83.0% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 109.5% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Crocs by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 447 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Crocs during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

CROX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Crocs from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Loop Capital cut Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Crocs from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.87.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $108.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.93. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $88.25 and a one year high of $165.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 20.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

