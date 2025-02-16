Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,622,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,206,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,216,000 after acquiring an additional 491,585 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 913,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,487,000 after acquiring an additional 371,593 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,616,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 497,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,139,000 after acquiring an additional 154,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HASI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.23.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of HASI opened at $28.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 13.55 and a current ratio of 13.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.95. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $37.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 59.56% and a return on equity of 11.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.26%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.