Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WTW. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at $42,964,000. Generate Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at $13,571,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ WTW opened at $320.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $245.04 and a 12 month high of $334.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $317.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.61. The stock has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of -320.40, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $8.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.01 by $0.12. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is -352.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $357.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $278.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $352.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $378.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.08.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

