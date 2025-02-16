Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MHO. CWM LLC grew its stake in M/I Homes by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in M/I Homes by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $603,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush upgraded M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective (down from $210.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

M/I Homes Trading Up 1.1 %

MHO stock opened at $119.11 on Friday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.92 and a 52 week high of $176.18. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.55.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($0.25). M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 20.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

