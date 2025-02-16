Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 100 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,019,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,094,000 after purchasing an additional 258,871 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 335.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,170,000 after purchasing an additional 145,200 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 648.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 112,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,999,000 after purchasing an additional 97,152 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 151,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,174,000 after purchasing an additional 73,865 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth about $7,275,000. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.80.

NYSE:WHR opened at $103.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.43. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $84.18 and a 12 month high of $135.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.19.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.31. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 21.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

