Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter worth $21,052,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 629.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 372,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,183,000 after buying an additional 321,318 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,298,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,066,000 after buying an additional 151,862 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 252.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after buying an additional 121,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth $3,852,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarGurus

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 20,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $767,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 400,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,344,959. The trade was a 4.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zachary Emerson Hallowell sold 4,580 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $163,872.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,424.78. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,450,140 over the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CarGurus Stock Down 0.9 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $39.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -86.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.59. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $41.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CarGurus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CarGurus from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on CarGurus from $26.50 to $38.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on CarGurus from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.41.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

