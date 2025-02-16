Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 301.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LITE shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Lumentum from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.07.

Insider Activity at Lumentum

In related news, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $131,771.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,628.68. This represents a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harold L. Covert sold 3,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total transaction of $273,554.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at $713,857.62. The trade was a 27.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,625 shares of company stock worth $6,858,010. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Stock Performance

Lumentum stock opened at $77.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.58. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $104.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.41). Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 36.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

