Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, EVP Linda P. Jojo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $5,707,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,049,536.88. This trade represents a 48.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of UAL opened at $104.26 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.88.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

