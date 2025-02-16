Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VICI shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.22.

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of VICI opened at $30.39 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.45. The company has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 64.07%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

