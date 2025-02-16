Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Vontier by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vontier by 2,976.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Vontier during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Vontier during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Vontier by 37.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Vontier from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

VNT opened at $39.32 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $45.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.13. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Vontier had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 45.48%. The firm had revenue of $776.80 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

