Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 25,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 431.3% during the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $734,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2,448.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MLM shares. HSBC raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $515.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $670.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $639.43.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 0.8 %

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $527.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $534.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $548.93. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $482.72 and a fifty-two week high of $633.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 12.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

