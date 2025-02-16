Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,500 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,621,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,836,000 after acquiring an additional 98,369 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 154.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 58,664 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 559.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 60,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 50,979 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 91,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 10,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTG. Bank of America lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

MGIC Investment Stock Up 0.7 %

MTG stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 1.25. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $26.56.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 63.18% and a return on equity of 14.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

About MGIC Investment

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.