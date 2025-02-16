Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,700 Shares of GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in GlobalFoundries were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in GlobalFoundries by 89.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 73,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 34,731 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in GlobalFoundries by 1,935.4% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 127,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after buying an additional 120,960 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in GlobalFoundries in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,748,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in GlobalFoundries by 167.7% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in GlobalFoundries in the third quarter valued at about $8,361,000.

GlobalFoundries Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of GlobalFoundries stock opened at $43.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.22. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.85 and a 52-week high of $61.98. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GlobalFoundries ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.07). GlobalFoundries had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 6.87%. On average, analysts predict that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GFS. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on GlobalFoundries from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on GlobalFoundries from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on GlobalFoundries from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on GlobalFoundries from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.64.

About GlobalFoundries



GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.

Further Reading

