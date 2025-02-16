Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 2,200 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,000.

Insider Transactions at Healthcare Realty Trust

In related news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 7,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $134,772.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,534.78. The trade was a 18.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert E. Hull sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $174,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 171,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,072. This trade represents a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $323,723. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 0.94. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.44.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Articles

