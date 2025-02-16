Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 153.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1,083.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 36,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Korn Ferry

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Mark Arian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $1,444,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,869 shares in the company, valued at $4,975,096.56. This represents a 22.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of KFY opened at $66.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.73 and a 200 day moving average of $71.25. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $57.91 and a fifty-two week high of $80.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.21. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on KFY. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Korn Ferry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

