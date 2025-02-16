Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 40,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,572,000 after acquiring an additional 22,638 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 300.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 68,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,375,000 after acquiring an additional 51,423 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 1,635.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 8,277 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 672.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 154,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,305,000 after acquiring an additional 134,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 289.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WEX shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of WEX from $215.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $260.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.73.

In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.44, for a total transaction of $33,152.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,334.08. This represents a 2.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEX stock opened at $154.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.85. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.03 and a twelve month high of $244.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.58.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.16. WEX had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 32.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 14.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

