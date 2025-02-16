Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 3.5% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 493,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,959,000 after acquiring an additional 16,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point upped their price target on M&T Bank from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays upped their price target on M&T Bank from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 target price (up previously from $233.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.68.

M&T Bank Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE MTB opened at $198.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.59 and its 200-day moving average is $188.80. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $133.03 and a one year high of $225.70.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.22. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 36.91%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Tracy S. Woodrow sold 2,121 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.75, for a total value of $468,210.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,875.75. The trade was a 29.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 20,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.45, for a total value of $4,349,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,715,126. This represents a 36.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,611 shares of company stock valued at $5,354,777 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.