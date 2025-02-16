Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 260.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $47,155,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 15,902 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,379,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 272,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,575,000 after purchasing an additional 20,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:VOYA opened at $74.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.95 and a 200 day moving average of $74.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.05. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.10 and a 1-year high of $84.30.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.65). Voya Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VOYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays downgraded Voya Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Voya Financial from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Voya Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Voya Financial

About Voya Financial

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.