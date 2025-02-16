Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 600 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DINO. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Atanas H. Atanasov acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.77 per share, for a total transaction of $168,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,364.79. The trade was a 6.76 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on DINO. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

HF Sinclair Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of DINO stock opened at $38.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.22. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12-month low of $33.47 and a 12-month high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

