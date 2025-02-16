Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 600 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Raymond James by 1.5% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Raymond James by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC grew its position in Raymond James by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 14,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Raymond James by 1.4% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Raymond James by 3.9% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, insider Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $1,594,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,212,755.36. This represents a 23.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $198,233.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,421 shares in the company, valued at $13,625,730.03. This trade represents a 1.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,621 shares of company stock valued at $10,729,488 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE RJF opened at $159.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.67 and a 200-day moving average of $143.67. The firm has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $104.24 and a 1-year high of $174.32.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.31. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 14.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on RJF. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Raymond James from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Raymond James from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.09.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

