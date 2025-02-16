Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $244.00 to $241.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.73.

AVB stock opened at $217.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.99. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.85 and a 12-month high of $239.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.49.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.03). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 9.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 89.59%.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

