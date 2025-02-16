Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $21.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76. Mattel, Inc. has a one year low of $15.87 and a one year high of $22.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.96.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.15. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 10.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

MAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Mattel from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mattel has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

