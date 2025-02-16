Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NDAQ. Barclays lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Argus boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $285,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,778.56. This represents a 5.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 12,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total value of $950,906.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,505 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,268.75. This trade represents a 10.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Stock Down 1.0 %

NDAQ stock opened at $80.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.96. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.90 and a fifty-two week high of $84.15.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 15.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Further Reading

