Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $476,000. Rule One Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $14,199,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 221.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 10,382 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 990,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,942,000 after acquiring an additional 50,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $2,509,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $48.13 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $45.17 and a 12-month high of $71.18. The company has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OXY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

Read Our Latest Report on OXY

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,614,015 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.60 per share, with a total value of $164,799,084.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 264,178,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,046,535,678.40. This trade represents a 1.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 6,854,394 shares of company stock valued at $315,101,532 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.