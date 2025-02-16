Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Receives $281.64 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $282.96.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOW. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LOW

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total value of $1,974,915.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,802.11. The trade was a 30.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 555.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

LOW stock opened at $251.88 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $211.80 and a 12-month high of $287.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $255.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.38. The company has a market cap of $142.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.