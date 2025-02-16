Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target Raised to C$42.00

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research note published on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LUG. BMO Capital Markets cut Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Lundin Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$34.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lundin Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Cormark raised Lundin Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.45.

TSE:LUG opened at C$37.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.23. Lundin Gold has a 52 week low of C$14.94 and a 52 week high of C$41.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$34.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Lundin Gold’s payout ratio is currently 60.06%.

In other Lundin Gold news, Director Pablo Mir sold 11,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.78, for a total value of C$355,001.16. 58.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

