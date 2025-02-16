Lundin Mining (LUNMF) versus Its Competitors Head to Head Comparison

Lundin Mining (OTC:LUNMF – Get Free Report) is one of 113 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Lundin Mining to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lundin Mining and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lundin Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00 Lundin Mining Competitors 1251 2683 3175 136 2.30

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 22.85%. Given Lundin Mining’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lundin Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Risk and Volatility

Lundin Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Lundin Mining pays out 77.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Metal mining” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.0% and pay out 50.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Lundin Mining has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lundin Mining’s competitors have a beta of 1.04, meaning that their average share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lundin Mining and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lundin Mining $3.39 billion $241.56 million 24.17 Lundin Mining Competitors $6.70 billion $854.60 million -12.52

Lundin Mining’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lundin Mining. Lundin Mining is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Lundin Mining and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lundin Mining 6.63% 5.02% 2.92% Lundin Mining Competitors -1,301.23% -11.02% -9.41%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Lundin Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.5% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Lundin Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lundin Mining competitors beat Lundin Mining on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION is a rapidly growing, diversified base metals mining company with operations in Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Ireland. The Company currently has six mines in operation producing copper, nickel, lead and zinc. In addition, Lundin Mining holds a development project pipeline which includes the world class Tenke Fungurume copper cobalt project in the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Ozernoe zinc project in Russia. The Company holds an extensive exploration portfolio and interests in international mining and exploration ventures.

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.