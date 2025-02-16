Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target Raised to $96.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $85.00 to $96.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MAS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Masco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Masco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Masco from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.32.

Masco Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $78.42 on Thursday. Masco has a 12 month low of $63.81 and a 12 month high of $86.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 615.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masco will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

