MasterBrand (MBC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share and revenue of $722.85 million for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
MasterBrand Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE MBC opened at $16.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.58. MasterBrand has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.70.
MasterBrand Company Profile
