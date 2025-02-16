MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lowered its position in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) by 57.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,373 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in MasterCraft Boat were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the 3rd quarter worth $191,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,028,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 65,412 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 1,697,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,915,000 after purchasing an additional 390,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $19.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.93. The company has a market cap of $321.89 million, a PE ratio of -47.90 and a beta of 1.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCFT. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 53,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,016,206.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,426,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,658,489.01. This trade represents a 1.60 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

Featured Stories

