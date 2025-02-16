Matson (MATX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.20 per share and revenue of $851.78 million for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Matson Stock Up 3.3 %

Matson stock opened at $146.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Matson has a twelve month low of $100.50 and a twelve month high of $169.12.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MATX shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Matson from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Matson in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MATX

About Matson

(Get Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.