MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARD) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.76 and last traded at $5.76, with a volume of 16952 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Down 3.8 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.63.

MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (CARD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Auto Industry index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the broader auto industry ecosystem. The index selects equities by market-cap and weights the resulting portfolio by liquidity.

