McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,165 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.7% of McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in NVIDIA by 70.0% during the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,764. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $138.85 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $153.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $3.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.64, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

