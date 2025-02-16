McLean Asset Management Corp Has $2.08 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

McLean Asset Management Corp trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,460 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 0.6% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rench Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.9% in the third quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,395,000 after purchasing an additional 16,392 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Umpqua Bank grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 35,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $4,270,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Phillip Securities cut Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.74.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.7 %

AMZN opened at $228.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,273,459.55. This represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,848 shares of company stock valued at $11,368,639 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

