Medifast (MED) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect Medifast to post earnings of ($0.16) per share and revenue of $114.25 million for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Medifast stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. Medifast has a 52-week low of $14.76 and a 52-week high of $52.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.12. The firm has a market cap of $177.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Medifast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names.

