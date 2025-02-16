Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 0.5% of Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. OMC Financial Services LTD lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. OMC Financial Services LTD now owns 9,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 103,179 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $60,412,000 after acquiring an additional 24,532 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 14,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,750,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,102,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.1 %

META opened at $736.67 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $414.50 and a 1-year high of $740.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $638.73 and a 200-day moving average of $583.52.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. This is a boost from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 55,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.72, for a total value of $39,897,337.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.77, for a total value of $232,424.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,018,473.83. The trade was a 2.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 793,070 shares of company stock valued at $504,185,108. 13.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $630.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $670.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Meta Platforms to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $717.90.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

