Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of META. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 48,109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 11,938 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RAM Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $736.67 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $414.50 and a 52-week high of $740.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $638.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $583.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on META shares. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $645.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Arete Research raised shares of Meta Platforms to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $670.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $717.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.77, for a total value of $232,424.01. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,018,473.83. This trade represents a 2.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.32, for a total transaction of $643,414.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,488 shares in the company, valued at $19,607,740.16. This trade represents a 3.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 793,070 shares of company stock valued at $504,185,108. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

