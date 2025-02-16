MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target Raised to $50.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MGM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.47.

Shares of MGM opened at $39.82 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $48.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.20.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 25.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $1,865,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,687,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,991,070.46. This represents a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

