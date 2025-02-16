MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,547,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,777,000 after acquiring an additional 90,645 shares during the period. Goldentree Asset Management LP increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 86.4% in the third quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,599 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at about $97,725,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,298,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,832,000 after buying an additional 123,124 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,681,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,738,000 after buying an additional 79,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

NYSE:MGM opened at $39.82 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $48.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 5.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MGM. Citigroup upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGM Resorts International

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $1,865,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,687,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,991,070.46. This represents a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.