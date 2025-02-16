Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is General Partner Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

General Partner Inc. trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,301 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 6.2% of General Partner Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. General Partner Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 45,900 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,347,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. NRI Wealth Management LC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $2,873,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115,610 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,730,000 after purchasing an additional 13,207 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 35,205 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,839,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co of the South grew its position in Microsoft by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 19,411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,182,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $525.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Microsoft from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Microsoft from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $540.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.96.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $408.43 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $385.58 and a twelve month high of $468.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $428.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $422.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.72, for a total value of $414,720.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 57,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,850,961.92. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total transaction of $10,425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,911,598. This represents a 17.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,333,540 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

