Mitek Systems Q2 EPS Forecast Increased by William Blair

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Mitek Systems in a report released on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair analyst J. Roberge now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Mitek Systems’ current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Mitek Systems’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

MITK has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Mitek Systems from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.88.

Mitek Systems Stock Performance

MITK stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.56. The company has a market capitalization of $452.75 million, a P/E ratio of 166.83 and a beta of 1.08. Mitek Systems has a 1-year low of $7.35 and a 1-year high of $16.24.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). Mitek Systems had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 16.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 4,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $41,304.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,684.88. The trade was a 2.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Gray sold 6,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $56,433.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 164,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,581.94. The trade was a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,699 shares of company stock worth $152,140. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mitek Systems

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 25.5% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 12.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.