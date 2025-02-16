MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $140.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Monday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on MKS Instruments from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.08.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $103.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.42. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $97.54 and a 1 year high of $147.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 230.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.66.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 0.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 195.56%.

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.80, for a total transaction of $34,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,048.40. This represents a 2.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $31,187.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,707.19. The trade was a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,873 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 608,382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,509,000 after buying an additional 103,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 491,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,307,000 after purchasing an additional 123,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

