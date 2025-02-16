Morgan Stanley Cuts Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $157.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $192.00 to $157.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BIIB. Piper Sandler lowered Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.96.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $137.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Biogen has a 1 year low of $128.51 and a 1 year high of $238.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.26.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. Biogen had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Analysts expect that Biogen will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 4,516.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Biogen by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 185,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,862,000 after acquiring an additional 84,981 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth $388,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

