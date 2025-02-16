Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 352,500 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the January 15th total of 422,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $136,000.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MSD opened at $8.01 on Friday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $8.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average is $7.77.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Increases Dividend

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.23%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.