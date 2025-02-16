Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Shares Down 4.6% Following Weak Earnings

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $444.37 and last traded at $444.57. Approximately 371,848 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 710,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $466.05.

The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 251.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSI shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,179,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,789,955,000 after purchasing an additional 310,919 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,454,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,358,848,000 after purchasing an additional 198,183 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,933,360,000 after purchasing an additional 451,172 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,528,949,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,030,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,400,980,000 after purchasing an additional 334,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 6.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $467.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $458.55. The company has a market cap of $73.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

