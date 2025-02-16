Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Movado Group in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.50 price objective for the company.

NYSE MOV opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $431.73 million, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.30. Movado Group has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $29.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 134.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOV. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,475,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,035,000 after acquiring an additional 18,545 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 959,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,999 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 202.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 478,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,414,000 after purchasing an additional 320,103 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Movado Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 409,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Movado Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 355,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

