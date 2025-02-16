Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $111.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COOP. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JMP Securities started coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.38.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $107.86 on Thursday. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $70.01 and a one year high of $109.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.43.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 25.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $2,927,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,973,153.18. The trade was a 3.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 152.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

